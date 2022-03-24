‘Behavioural change a mustto check environmental pollution’

LAHORE: Emphasizing the need for behavioural change to check environmental pollution, Director General Walled City Authority, Kamran Lashari said that as a responsible citizen, we have to adopt order and discipline in our life, to keep environment as well as our surroundings clean.

While addressing the concluding session of a two-day conference titled “Impact of Climate Changes on the Health of General Public,” here at the Institute of Public Health (IPH), Kamran Lashari said that smoke emitting vehicles on the roads, heaps of solid wastes in the public parks and other public places are question mark on our civic sense.

Lashari further said that scarcity of resources did not create so many problems but unnecessary, unchecked rather misuse of natural resources, like water and gas has created water and energy crisis in the country. He stressed the need to change attitude and act like a responsible citizen to control environmental pollution so as to secure future of coming generations.

Chairman, Board of Management, IPH, Lt Gen Khalid Maqbool (r) said on the occasion that poor and under developed countries have a very small role in global warming as compared to developed countries which utilized all the natural resources vigorously for industrial revolution and development of their infrastructure resulting in global warming and environmental hazards.

Khalid Maqbool said that now it is the responsibility of developed countries to help under developed countries to control global warming and environmental pollution through providing alternate source of energy like solar power system, use of electric/ battery cars, motorcycles.

Dean IPH, Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir stated that in the two days moot, 32 scientific research papers presented by the public health experts in the technical sessions.

