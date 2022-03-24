Punjab CM pays homage to Quaid, other leaders of All-India Muslim League

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the nation on Pakistan Day and paid homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhamad Ali Jinnah and leaders of the All India Muslim League who had played their role in the struggle for a separate homeland for Muslims in the subcontinent.

In his message issued on Wednesday, the CM termed it an occasion to renew unwavering love and commitment to the state of Pakistan. “March 23 will never be forgotten in the history of the Pakistan Movement,” he added.

According to him, this was the day when the dream of a separate homeland was laid down. Today, we are free but this freedom is the result of sacrifices, struggles and hard work. If different races, tribes and sects had not resolved to become one nation, then the miracle of Pakistan would never have come to light.

“The PTI-led government has laid the foundation of a new Pakistan to achieve the final destination that Quaid-e-Azam and Alama Iqbal had dreamed of. The journey of building a prosperous Pakistan has been going on since the creation of Pakistan in 1947 and every individual has to play his or her role in this regard,” he said.

The CM underscored the need to demonstrate the same unity and harmony today that was demonstrated on March 23, 1940. “By embracing the resolve and passion of March 23, 1940, the government would take the motherland forward. The nation has to reaffirm to continue its struggle to make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country by following the golden principles of faith, unity and discipline,” he added.

Meanwhile to mark Pakistan Day, the Lahore district administration organised a marathon and bicycle rally here on Wednesday.

All cyclist clubs of Lahore participated in Pakistan Day Rally from Quaid-e-Azam Library to Minar Pakistan, which was led by Commissioner Lahore Captain Muhammad Usman (R). A large number of male and female cyclists took part in the event. Moreover, at Model Town, over 600 students between the ages of 10 and 16 participated in the marathon and cycle rally while the Commissioner started the rally by cycling himself.

While addressing the events, the Commissioner said that every patriotic Pakistani should be aware of the tireless struggle of establishing Pakistan started on March 23, 1940. He said that Pakistan Day is the foundation of Pakistan and we all should know its importance.

