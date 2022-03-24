KP finalises strategy to turn Peshawar into a narcotics-free city

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has finalized strategy to make Peshawar free of narcotics.

Under the strategy sustained and well-coordinate efforts would be taken for the detoxification and rehabilitation of drug addicts as well as crackdowns against drug paddlers and suppliers. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has also given go ahead for the implementation of the strategy.

The government has decided to make amendments in the relevant provincial laws so as to enhance the punishments including fines and imprisonment for the producers, suppliers and users of narcotics to the maximum level; and the relevant authorities were directed for necessary steps to this end. It was also decided to take up matter with the federal government regarding amendments in the federal narcotics control laws.

The strategy would be executed in three phases. The first phase comprises of roundups of drug addicts and crackdown against the drug paddlers. In the second phase, detoxification and medical treatment of drug addicts would be focused in order to rehabilitate them to normal life.

Besides, drug addicts’ database would also be developed for effective follow ups. While in the third phase rehabilitated drug addicts would be imparted skills training and will be provided employment opportunities in collaboration with private sectors.

The chief minister has directed Commissioner Peshawar Division to lead the implementation process of the said strategy; and said that the provincial government will go all out to provide the required financial to execute the resources in its letter and spirit.

For the rehabilitation of drug addicts 1800 beds have been arranged in public and private rehabilitation centers’ in order to carry out detoxification of the drug addicts. In order to ensure the institutional coordination among all the stake holders a central control room will be established in Deputy Commissioner Office with Additional Deputy Commissioner Peshawar as its in-charge/focal person.

The control room will have Universal Access toll free number (1052) for all types of coordination and operations.

