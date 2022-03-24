ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,862
44324hr
Sindh
574,157
Punjab
504,577
Balochistan
35,460
Islamabad
134,991
KPK
218,777
Brecorder Logo
Mar 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares end at over 2-month high on tech, auto boost

Reuters 24 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese shares closed at their highest in more than two months on Wednesday, as heavyweight technology stocks tracked U.S. peers higher and automakers advanced on a weaker yen.

The Nikkei share average rose 3% to close at 28,040.16, while the broader climbed 2.33% to 1,978.70. Both ended at their highest since Jan. 18 and posted a seventh straight session of gains, the longest winning streak since September 2021.

U.S. stocks ended higher overnight, led by a 2% gain in the Nasdaq, as shares of technology and other big growth names rebounded from recent losses.

“An end of the war between Russia and Ukraine is already factored into the market,” said Koichi Kurose, chief strategist, Resona Asset Management.

“Investors’ focus is now on which sectors would survive under inflationary risks and those that were seen surviving were rising.”

Heavyweights rose, with Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing jumping 5.21%. Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T rose 3.8% and technology investor SoftBank Group 9984.T was the top performer on the Nikkei with a 7.22% surge.

Auto and parts makers added 3.37%, as the yen weakened further. Toyota Motor gained 3.99% and Honda Motor rose 2.89%.

Nomura Holdings rose 2.52% after the brokerage said it would book a profit from the sale of a portion of its stake in affiliate Nomura Research Institute. Shares of Nomura Research fell 4.95%.

Monex Group Inc surged 15.92% to its limit after being untraded with a glut of buy orders. The online broker said it planned to launch an initial public offering of Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck Inc. The stock was set to rise 16% to its limit.

Japanese shares Nikkei share SoftBank Group U.S. stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese shares end at over 2-month high on tech, auto boost

Moscow warns of market ‘collapse’

Opposition unveils its ‘joint charter’

Govt team conveys PM’s ‘message’ to MQM-P

People of J&K: OIC-CFMs’ moot reaffirms inalienable right to self-determination

Speaker says will ‘fulfil’ his constitutional responsibilities

EU plans minimum gas storage as energy prices soar

Dignitaries witness display of sheer power at parade

Country reports ‘zero Covid-19 death for first time’: Umar

Deals on the cards during PM’s UAE visit

FBR website temporarily shut down

Read more stories