Mar 23, 2022
Print

Breach of code of conduct: ECP slaps fine on PM, other PTI leaders

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Updated 23 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has imposed fine of 50,000 rupees each on Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Communications Minister Murad Saeed, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Minister Mohibullah Khan and ruling party’s Member National Assembly (MNA) Amjad Ali Khan for violating code of conduct related to local government elections in KP scheduled on the 31st of this month.

The fine has been imposed by District Monitoring Officer (DMO) Swat Salim Ullah under Section 234 (3) of Elections Act 2017. The ECP also has the powers to disqualify any candidate from contesting LG polls if he/ she is found violating electoral code of conduct more than once under Section 234 (4) the same law.

The DMOs concerned have also issued notices to the PM for visiting Lower Dir and Malakand. The electoral body has also asked the premier not to visit Mansehra where his public rally is scheduled on Friday.

The federal government has moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) against ECP. On Friday, IHC rejected government’s request to restrain the electoral body from proceeding against PM and his aides. The case remains pending with its next hearing scheduled on this month’s 28th.

Suspension of ECP notices: IHC rejects PM’s and Umar’s request

The ECP recently held consultative sessions with political parties and revised its code of conduct that bars public office-holders from visiting any area where elections are scheduled.

It allows other parliamentarians and members of provincial assemblies to visit or participate in the related election campaigns in areas where elections are scheduled.

This is not liked by the federal government functionaries who believe that electoral body is not empowered to revise code of conduct after the issuance of Elections (Amendment) Ordinance 2022 last month.

