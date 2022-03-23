‘Conserve Water’ drive launched in Punjab

LAHORE: Launching a “Conserve Water” drive for saving water, wife of Punjab governor, Begum Perveen Sarwar said on Tuesday that in order to provide clean drinking water to the people, we have to work on urgent basis to save wastage of water.

While addressing an event organised by Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, Sarwar Foundation, Al-Khidmat Foundation, and Pakistan Water Organisation Network on the occasion of World Water Day at Governor House, she said that development, prosperity and stability of any country of the world is not possible without water.

