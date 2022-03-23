Sports festival at Pak-Turk Maraf School energizes students

KARACHI: After nearly two testing years during which Covid-19 played havoc with our lives, once again the hustle and bustle associated with schools and colleges have resumed. Recently, Annual Sports Festival was held in the Gulistan-e-Johar campus of Pak-Turk Maraf International School. The school is a joint collaboration between two long standing friends Pakistan and Turkey.

The Festival got off to a patriotic start with national anthems of both Turkey and Pakistan. The Regional Head of Pak-Turk Maraf International Schools and Colleges Ahmet Sami Damerawer and HR chief and finance graced their presence on the occasion. Campus Head the Principal Shakeel Ahmed was also present during the Festival.

A large number of students actively participated in the Festival. Parents of the students cheered for their children and encouraged them every step of the way to come out tops.

At the conclusion, the Regional Head Ahmet Sami Damerawar gave away awards, shields and prizes to the students.

While taking to the media, the chief guest stressed that quality education is the focus of the Pak-Turk Maraf School and Colleges. Talking to the media persons, the school principal Shakeel Ahmed stressed that Covid-19 hit sporting activities tremendously. Ahmed however resolved to resume along with studies, sporting activities in his Campus so that the students can benefit from sound body and mind.

