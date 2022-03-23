Giving the benefit of the doubt

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been consistently stepping up pressure on the MNAs that seem to have deserted him and have taken “refuge” in Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s Sindh House. The prime minister argues that all the dissident MNAs were “misled” by opposition parties as they have fallen victim to the “cunning tactics” employed by the opposition against them in particular.

Hence the need for forgiving them, he has declared emphatically. A seemingly beleaguered prime minister has unfortunately failed to appreciate the fact that those who have abandoned him have taken their decision to add to the armoury of opposition thoughtfully. In other words, their conduct is not characterized by unaffected simplicity.

I would therefore request the prime minister to revisit his decision of giving them the benefit of the doubt. I don’t think they deserve such leniency. He can overcome the no-trust motion challenge against him even without their return to the party fold.

Talha Husain (Karachi)

