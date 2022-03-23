Saudi FM meets COAS on the sidelines of OIC-FMs’ moot

RAWALPINDI: Foreign Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for hosting the OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral defence relations between the two countries were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The COAS said Pakistan valued its historical and brotherly relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world.

Referring to Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs) session, the COAS termed it a historic development for bringing international community to a shared vision and joint strategy to find solution to emerging challenges vital for peace and stability. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.