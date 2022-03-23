ANL 11.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.97%)
ASL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
AVN 84.45 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
BOP 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
FFL 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.92%)
GGGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
GTECH 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
KOSM 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.66%)
PTC 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.22%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.7%)
SNGP 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.37%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.44%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.62%)
TPLP 17.96 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.76%)
TREET 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.8%)
TRG 72.66 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.48%)
UNITY 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
WAVES 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
YOUW 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
BR100 4,287 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.23%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 123.1 (0.83%)
KSE100 43,177 Decreased By -53.2 (-0.12%)
KSE30 16,470 Decreased By -24.2 (-0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,333
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,419
22824hr
Sindh
573,850
Punjab
504,507
Balochistan
35,459
Islamabad
134,973
KPK
218,736
SAF-GCT alliance to enroll 10,000 more out-of-school kids

Recorder Report 23 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: The alliance of the two leading non-profits has announced that they will enroll 10,000 more out-of-school children in one year in the network of jointly-run charitable schools in Sindh.

The non-profits - Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) and Green Crescent Trust (GCT) made the announcement to this effect at their joint annual fundraiser held here at a hotel. The event was attended by the leading businessmen and philanthropists of Karachi.

The two charities have been working together in the education sector for the past four years having an enrolment of over 3,000 children from underprivileged families in eight jointly run schools in backward areas of Karachi.

Both the charities aim to expand their network of charitable schools to tackle the gigantic task of enrolling out-of-school children.

GCT CEO, Zahid Saeed, said that over 22 million children are still out-of-school in Pakistan. He said the authentic data showed that the number of illiterate children in the country surpassed the total population of Australia.

He said the latest verified data compiled by GCT showed that Pakistan’s total spending on education exceeded the defense budget of the country. He said the education budgets of provincial governments, Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, if combined together was more than the annual defense budget of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan despite spending Rs 1,300 billion on education annually was far from tackling the issue of out-of-school children as their number kept on increasing every year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Green Crescent Trust Shahid Afridi Foundation SAF GCT alliance charities out of school kids

