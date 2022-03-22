CBOT wheat may rise into $11.94 to $12.21-3/4 range

SINGAPORE: CBOT May wheat may break a resistance at $11.49-1/4 a bushel and rise into the range of $11.94 to $12.21-3/4.

The contract is presumed to be riding on a wave c, the third wave of an irregular flat from the March 11 low of $10.43-1/4.

This wave is capable of travelling to $12.21-3/4.

Wheat rebounds on Black Sea supply worries; corn, soybeans rise 1%

A break below $11.04-1/4 could cause a fall into $10.31-3/4 to $10.76-1/2 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.