China appears to be concerned at evolving situation

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday hoped that “various parties and factions” in Pakistan can strengthen unity and coordination by maintaining the larger interest of the country’s development and stability.

Speaking at a joint news conference to the state-run media along Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi after their delegation-level talks, the Chinese foreign minister said both China and Pakistan believe that they need to face the challenges together.

For this, he added, it is imperative for both the countries to further enhance strategic communication and join hands for building even closer bilateral cooperation and contribute to the regional and international peace and security.

“Firstly, we have to firmly support each other”, he said also reiterated China’s firm commitment to support Pakistan’s efforts for its territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty.

“I hope that various parties and factions in Pakistan can strengthen unity and coordination and maintain the larger interest of the country’s development and stability."

Govt seeks $21bn support from China

The Chinese foreign minister’s statement comes at a time when Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing a no-confidence motion of the joint opposition. The Chinese foreign minister further stated that the two countries need to accelerate their revitalization and the need to deepen and connect development strategies, build the CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) in a high quality way and firmly push forward the key cooperation products to Pakistan.

“We will expand our cooperation in green development, digital sector and health and we will support Pakistan to grow its industry, boost commerce and modernize its agriculture so as to achieve a more balanced supply line and sustainable development,” the Chinese foreign minister said.

He said that China also supports Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts and appreciated the punishment to Dasu terrorist attackers as well as enhancing security to Chinese nationals.

He said that that it is his pleasure to come to Pakistan and attend the OIC-CFMs moot, adding that the two countries are great partners in the international peace. He said that it is his first bilateral visit to Pakistan since the Covid pandemic.

Qureshi, in his remarks, said that China has agreed to enhance Pakistan’s exports to its market by allowing import of more Pakistani rice with a view to improving the balance of trade between the two countries.

Qureshi said that China expressed the desire to promote Pakistani exports to China by allowing import of more Pakistani rice and to support Pakistani agriculture sector.

He thanked China for its unflinching support to Pakistan in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), adding that Pakistan is appreciative of China’s consistent support to see Islamabad out of the grey list.

“I am thankful to the Foreign Minister that China has announced rollover of $ 2 billion deposit with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and we are appreciative of that,” Qureshi stated. However, he did not explain whether it was a fresh one or the previous one in December last year.

Qureshi further stated that they had a good overview of their commercial, bilateral trade and investment opportunities and also signed a number of Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) that will further facilitate bilateral cooperation in different fields.

He said that the two sides agreed to have a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of OIC session of Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs), adding that the two sides concluded a comprehensive review of the bilateral relations, the regional challenges and the evolving situation in Ukraine.

He said that they also discussed the extension of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan, adding that his Chinese counterpart was of the view that they can revisit because of the changed environment within Afghanistan, which would support regional integrity and prosperity.

On counterterrorism, Qureshi said both sides have agreed to have a coordinated approach in dealing with organizations like The East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), that have been destructive and a menace for peace and security.

Talking about evolving situation in Afghanistan, Qureshi said there is once again an opportunity for initiating the trilateral process between China,Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He said he would soon be visiting China on the invitation of his Chinese Counterpart to participate in a meeting of immediate neighbours of Afghanistan.

Qureshi said it is for the first time that any Chinese Foreign Minister is going to participate and address the OIC CFMs moot, which reflects special relationships between Pakistan and China.

