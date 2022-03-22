ANL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
ASC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.12%)
AVN 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.32%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-11.48%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FFL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.94%)
GGGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GTECH 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.76%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MLCF 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.64%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
TPL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TPLP 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.48%)
TREET 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.14%)
TRG 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.84%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WAVES 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.84%)
YOUW 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,297 Increased By 2.5 (0.06%)
BR30 14,896 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.99%)
KSE100 43,230 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,494 Decreased By -96.5 (-0.58%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Brecorder Logo
Mar 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Gen Zia’s referendum

“Ah I am reminded of 18 December 1984.” “Refresh my memory.” “Ziaul Haq held a referendum in the country...
Anjum Ibrahim 22 Mar, 2022

“Ah I am reminded of 18 December 1984.”

“Refresh my memory.”

“Ziaul Haq held a referendum in the country and asked voters if they supported his proposals to amend several laws in accordance with Quran and Sunnah and whether they supported Islamic ideology…”

“Yes indeed, and need I point out that 98.5 percent voted yes and 1.5 percent voted no and the turnout was 62.2 percent as per official figures.”

“As per official figures!”

“Hmmm, anyway we are faced with a similar situation today where the choice is between good and evil – The Khan is telling us every day that he stands with good and the other Three Stooges…”

“Evil is not to be ridiculed, evil is to be feared…”

“What?”

“The epithet The Three Stooges is tantamount to ridicule but evil is not funny or…”

“Oh stop taking things so literally. The brainy never take things literally, they operate in the realm of…of…”

“Non-literal sphere.”

“Well yes and stop ridiculing me because I will provide your particulars, you know where you live, where your children go to school, your daughter’s in-laws…”

“Stop right there — let me quote Gandhi to you, a pacifist like The Khan: Power is of two kinds. One is obtained by the fear of punishment and the other by acts of love. Power based on love is a thousand times more effective and permanent then the one derived from fear of punishment.”

“I don’t see…”

“Another saying is by Abraham Lincoln who said: nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.”

“If you dare to challenge…”

“I challenge no one, I merely place a few proverbs attributed to great men for example James Byrnes, an American judge and politician said: Power intoxicates men. When a man is intoxicated by alcohol, he can recover, but when intoxicated by power, he seldom recovers.”

“Isn’t that true of The Three Stooges!”

“And my favourite is the Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu who said: Knowing others is intelligence; knowing yourself is true wisdom. Mastering others is strength, mastering yourself is true power.”

“And The Khan said three mice are out to hunt him and he will hunt them instead and clean bowled them with one ball.”

“Okaaay.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PARTLY FACETIOUS The Khan Gen Zia’s referendum Islamic ideology

