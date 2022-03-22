TIPP to provide to its users latest, authentic info on taxes, trade

ISLAMABAD: The traders, overseas Pakistanis, and potential investors would be able to get the latest and authentic information on taxes and trade through the Trade Information Portal of Pakistan (TIPP).

The FBR’s report on the TIPP revealed that the said portal is a website that displays latest and complete regulatory information related to imports, exports, and transit trade for any item/HS code as well as useful statistical data for international trade.

Each piece of information made available in TIPP has been collected and validated from the 77 other government agencies (OGAs) as listed in Schedule-I of PSW Act, 2021.

The regulatory content has been digitized and connected with Pakistan Customs Tariff (HS Codes) creating thousands of linkages to legal documents (all relevant laws, rules, regulations and orders etc), procedures, measures, commodities, forms, fee schedules, etc.

As such the OGAs, economic operators, investors and academia can freely access useful information on a single click.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is an excellent opportunity for TIPP to demonstrate its usefulness to traders in providing timely information on quickly changing rules and procedures, in particular those relating to the trade of emergency goods.

Trade Information Portals deliver a range of benefits. It enhances transparency and access to a wide array of information.

TIPP has been designed from the perspective of traders, overseas Pakistanis, and potential investors who will get the latest and authentic information.

The TIPP will also provide latest trade statistics, trade agreements and offer list available to Pakistani exporters in international markets for preferential market access.

The TIPP will enable them to make informed decisions, while undertaking cross-border trade transactions without needing middlemen.

Furthermore, the TIPP offers guided journeys for visitors through its user-friendly interface available in both English and Urdu in order to attract maximum number of visitors and investors.

The report added that the attempts made in the past to develop a trade information portal in Pakistan did not yield result.

Since Pakistan Single Window (PSW) as part of its system, development effort had already done bulk of the work for TIPP under its Integrated Tariff Management System (ITMS), hence, it was decided to help the government in meeting its international commitment.

With support from the USAID, international experts were hired in April 2021 and the TIP-related tool kit was obtained from World Bank free of cost.

Since then all the 77 OGAs as well as stakeholders from private sector have been engaged by a dedicated team of PSW to undertake the task of content collection, validation and uploading. The TIPP Maintenance Mechanism: Pakistan Single Window Company (PSWC) has placed a robust governance model for the maintenance, management and support of TIPP.

This TIPP Management Team (TMT) housed in PSW HQs is charged with maintaining and updating the portal, liaising with OGAs, and informing and advising Governing Council of PSWC on the management of TIPP.

Collaboration among all stakeholders is being ensured through the principles and commitments set out in the MoU to be signed before launch in March 2022, the FBR added.

