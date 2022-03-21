ANL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
ASC 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.12%)
AVN 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.32%)
BOP 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-11.48%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FFL 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.94%)
GGGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GTECH 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.76%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
KOSM 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MLCF 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
PTC 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
SNGP 29.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.64%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.6%)
TPL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
TPLP 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.48%)
TREET 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.14%)
TRG 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.84%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WAVES 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.84%)
YOUW 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
BR100 4,297 Increased By 2.5 (0.06%)
BR30 14,896 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.99%)
KSE100 43,230 Decreased By -120.3 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,494 Decreased By -96.5 (-0.58%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

WHO sounds alarm on TB fight funds

AFP 21 Mar, 2022

GENEVA: The world is spending nowhere near enough to revive the fight against tuberculosis after the Covid-19 crisis wiped out years of progress, the WHO said Monday.

Ahead of World Tuberculosis Day on Thursday, the World Health Organization said global spending on TB diagnostics, treatments and prevention in 2020 was less than half of the global target of $13 billion annually by 2022.

“TB remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious killers. Each day, over 4,100 people lose their lives to TB and close to 30,000 people fall ill with this preventable and curable disease,” the WHO said.

The coronavirus pandemic disrupted access to TB services, the WHO said, as it called for countries to restore pre-pandemic services, especially for children and adolescents.

TB deaths increased in 2020 for the first time in more than a decade.

Tuberculosis is caused by a bacteria that most often affects the lungs. Like Covid, it is transmitted via the air by infected people, for example by coughing.

The WHO said that the massive investment into Covid-19 research, which resulted in vaccines and treatments deemed safe and effective by the UN health agency, could serve as an inspiration for the fight against TB.

“There is a need to catalyse investment and action to accelerate the development of new tools, especially new TB vaccines,” the organisation said.

The WHO said an extra $1.1 billion was needed in research and development.

“Urgent investments are needed to develop and expand access to the most innovative services and tools to prevent, detect and treat TB that could save millions of lives each year, narrow inequities and avert huge economic losses,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“These investments offer huge returns for countries and donors, in averted health care costs and increased productivity.”

WHO TB World Tuberculosis Day

Comments

1000 characters

WHO sounds alarm on TB fight funds

Article 63-A: SC decides to form larger bench

Plane carrying 132 crashes in China, Xi orders probe

Chinese foreign minister arrives in Pakistan to attend OIC conference

KSE-100 gains 200 points, but volumes remain low

SED to get tax-free status under Gwadar Master Plan

Saudi Arabia says not responsible for any oil shortage after Houthi attacks

At least eight dead as Kyiv shopping centre wrecked by shelling

Oil prices up more than $4 as EU considers Russian oil ban

OIC, Islamic Development Bank sign charter of Humanitarian Trust Fund for Afghanistan

People have shown PM Imran the 'red card': Maryam Nawaz

Read more stories