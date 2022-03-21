Schools: PSRA launches registration drive

PESHAWAR: Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched a registration drive to register, upgrade and renew schools, official sources told on Sunday.

In the initial phase of the registration drive, schools have been registered in Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Kurram and Orakzai regions. In this regard, Managing Director Private Schools Authority Muhammad Kabir Afridi directed the management of private schools to ensure that all unregistered non-upgraded schools take advantage of this program and ensure their registration so that students do not face any difficulties in future and their academic year is not wasted.

He further said that “students are our future and a registration drive program has been launched for them so that registration, up-gradation and renewal of schools can be carried out without any delay besides wider the pool of the students at school.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022