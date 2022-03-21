ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,331
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,522,191
30324hr
Sindh
573,753
Punjab
504,442
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,963
KPK
218,689
Brecorder Logo
Mar 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Beijing’s vow to stabilise the market has worked for now

AFP 21 Mar, 2022

BEIJING: An unexpected pledge by top Beijing officials this week to shore up the economy sent Asian stocks surging after days of jitters over China’s coronavirus rebound, war in Ukraine and an uncertain property market.

It was seen as a sign of China’s economic planners acknowledging anxiety over hot-button issues from tech and real estate to listings abroad.

But the soothing words — delivered after a meeting chaired by Vice Premier Liu He — are yet to be matched by hard policy decisions.

So what does it all mean?

Top financial leaders on Wednesday said they would maintain capital market “stability”, support overseas IPOs and reduce risks involving troubled property developers — whose problems repaying debts have threatened to destabilise the economy.

Their meeting called for policies “beneficial to markets”, indirect but instructive language on government concerns which sent shares — tech stocks in particular — soaring in Hong Kong.

The comments come as China’s annual growth target of around 5.5 percent — its lowest in decades — has been challenged by coronavirus resurgences, a property slump and global uncertainty following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The announcement was music to the ears of investors in Chinese tech firms, which had been flayed for more than a year by a state crackdown on the sector.

Regulators have targeted everything from their market size to data use, rocking share prices, wiping billions off company valuations and smothering IPOs outside of China.

Scrutiny has hit some of the country’s biggest names, including Alibaba and Tencent, pushing once-proud billionaire tech doyens into the shadows.

The latest guidance, which called for more “predictable regulation” of the tech sector, suggests some parts of government are willing to signal more clearly ahead of policy changes.

“It is notable, very notable, that Liu He himself would feel the need to step in,” Kendra Schaefer, head of tech policy research at consultancy Trivium, told AFP, forecasting “a more measured approach to reform and regulation”.

Yet, she cautioned that scrutiny of the tech behemoths — which dominate everything from shopping to ride hailing — and the way they use the public’s data “isn’t going away”.

China’s heavily indebted property sector has sagged under rules dubbed the “three red lines”, which targeted debt ratios to reduce the risks of companies going bust.

The rules challenged developers’ models of endless debt-driven expansion and major firms have been pushed to the brink of collapse.

asian stocks China stocks Beijing officials China’s economic planners

Comments

1000 characters

Beijing’s vow to stabilise the market has worked for now

PM says ready to ‘forgive’ dissident MNAs

PM tells success stories of his govt

IMF asks govt how it will fund subsidy package

Bizenjo terms Reko Diq project ‘game changer’

NA session on Friday

PTI MNA claims she was offered ‘bribe’

Cotton procurement: Govt to extend CCL to TCP

FCA for Feb 2022: CPPA-G, KE seek tariff rise

Tax year-2021: Number of tax return filers crosses 3m mark

Share of domestic taxes decreases in the collection pie

Read more stories