AGP briefs PM on SC hearing

INP 20 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan on Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and apprised him of the details of the Supreme Court hearing in which the court expressed its displeasure over the attack of PTI workers on the Sindh House.

The AGP briefed the premier about the apex court hearing and the observation of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, who termed the Sindh House assault by the PTI workers deplorable. PM Khan was made aware of the apprehensions shown by the court.

Two PTI MNAs, 12 workers arrested after protest turns violent outside Sindh House

During the meeting, the attorney general entreated the premier that such incidents must be avoided in future.

