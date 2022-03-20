ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,328
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,521,513
48324hr
Sindh
573,347
Punjab
504,324
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,930
KPK
218,583
Opposition says ‘political turmoil wouldn’t be allowed to affect OIC moot’

Press Release 20 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Opposition has assured that Pakistan’s internal political situation and political turmoil would not be allowed to affect in any way the 48th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the member states of Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC).

The Opposition said it would warmly welcome the Foreign Ministers, Delegates and other dignitaries of the Islamic world to Pakistan on the occasion of the 48th Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers.

In a joint statement, the Joint Opposition said the arrival of distinguished guests is a source of joy and pride for us, adding that they look forward to welcoming the esteemed guests.

They appreciated their spirit and determination that they were coming to Islamabad on the 22nd and 23rd March 2022 to deliberate upon the important issues facing the Islamic world, including Afghanistan, Jammu and Kashmir, and Palestine.

Representing the people of Pakistan, the United Opposition assured that the whole of Pakistan would warmly welcome the participants on their arrival. During their stay in Islamabad, a conducive atmosphere in accordance with the traditional spirit of hospitality, respect and zeal would be ensured, they said. The opposition pledged to do its utmost to create an atmosphere in which the distinguished guests will be able to carry out their activities with full attention, dedication and determination.

They pointed out that to welcome and honour the distinguished guests of OIC the United Opposition has already changed the dates of the ‘Long March’ and directed its workers not to come to Islamabad before March 25.

They assured that Pakistan’s internal political situation and political turmoil will not be allowed to affect the OIC in any way.

The Joint Opposition hoped that the stay of esteemed guests in Islamabad would be pleasant and they will return home with good memories.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

