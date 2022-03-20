Opposition says ‘political turmoil wouldn’t be allowed to affect OIC moot’

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Opposition has assured that Pakistan’s internal political situation and political turmoil would not be allowed to affect in any way the 48th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the member states of Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC).

The Opposition said it would warmly welcome the Foreign Ministers, Delegates and other dignitaries of the Islamic world to Pakistan on the occasion of the 48th Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers.

In a joint statement, the Joint Opposition said the arrival of distinguished guests is a source of joy and pride for us, adding that they look forward to welcoming the esteemed guests.

They appreciated their spirit and determination that they were coming to Islamabad on the 22nd and 23rd March 2022 to deliberate upon the important issues facing the Islamic world, including Afghanistan, Jammu and Kashmir, and Palestine.

Representing the people of Pakistan, the United Opposition assured that the whole of Pakistan would warmly welcome the participants on their arrival. During their stay in Islamabad, a conducive atmosphere in accordance with the traditional spirit of hospitality, respect and zeal would be ensured, they said. The opposition pledged to do its utmost to create an atmosphere in which the distinguished guests will be able to carry out their activities with full attention, dedication and determination.

They pointed out that to welcome and honour the distinguished guests of OIC the United Opposition has already changed the dates of the ‘Long March’ and directed its workers not to come to Islamabad before March 25.

They assured that Pakistan’s internal political situation and political turmoil will not be allowed to affect the OIC in any way.

The Joint Opposition hoped that the stay of esteemed guests in Islamabad would be pleasant and they will return home with good memories.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022