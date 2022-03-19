ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
Japan's Suzuki Motor to invest $1.3bn for electric vehicle production in India

Reuters 19 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: Japan's Suzuki Motor plans to invest about 150 billion yen ($1.26 billion) to produce electric vehicles and batteries in India, Japanese media reported on Saturday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is visiting India on Saturday to meet his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. Suzuki's investment plan will be part of an announcement by Kishida during his trip of plans to invest 5 trillion yen over the next five years in India, according to the Nikkei business daily.

Suzuki's Hungarian factory suspends car exports to Russia and Ukraine

Suzuki has decided to build a new electric vehicle production line in India with the aim of starting operations as early as 2025, Nikkei said, without identifying the source of its report.

A Suzuki Motor spokesperson declined to confirm the reports.

Suzuki Motor

