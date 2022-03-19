Political tensions find expression at ‘Sindh House’

ISLAMABAD: Amid calls for a ‘minus Imran Khan’ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the senior leadership of the party made it crystal clear that there was “no room” for such a move.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is also PTI vice chairman, along with PTI secretary general Asad Umar and information minister Fawad Chaudhry, while taking a jibe at opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) at a presser, said that those making such calls have forgotten about the charter of democracy the two parties had signed.

He recalled that such calls were also presented to PPP and PML-N about their respective leaders which they rejected, adding these formulas have been used which were rejected by the people.

He said that Imran Khan was the founding chairman of the party and no one can take his place just like Bilawal and Asif Ali Zardari cannot take Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s place. “Imran Khan is the person who planted the tree himself. Would I be worried more about the plant than the person who sowed it?” he questioned.

He added that people used to make fun of Imran Khan and now today has established four governments all over the country. The capital was rife with rumours that “everything is okay but Imran Khan. Everything can be saved, if we go towards minus one”.

He advised dissident party MNAs, including those staying at Sindh House “hideout”, to revisit their decision. Calling them “sensible” people, Qureshi said the MNAs were aware of the law and the Constitution, as well as, the PTI’s mandate, and they still have time.

“If they were elected on the “bat” the election symbol of PTI, there were hopes attached to them. There are disagreements in every party but these are resolved. You cannot sit in the lap of the opponents,” he added.

The foreign minister told the dissidents that the PTI was ready to listen to their valid concerns, saying they would make a big political mistake, if they went against the party’s decisions.

Qureshi added that the PTI’s political committee had decided in accordance with the law, Constitution and ethics that if the MNAs — despite the appeal — chose to become dissidents, they would be issued show-cause notices and a presidential reference would be moved against them.

The minister’s comments come hours after Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the government would file a reference in the Supreme Court, asking it to interpret Article 63(A) of the Constitution, which is related to disqualification of parliamentarians on grounds of defection.

“The Supreme Court will be asked about the legal status of the vote of party members when they are clearly involved in horse-trading and change their loyalties in exchange for money,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

