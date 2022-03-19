Import of LNG for LNG-based CNG stations in Punjab: CNG Association, Pakistan LNG may reach deal

ISLAMABAD: The CNG Association and Pakistan LNG Ltd may reach an agreement to import LNG for LNG-based CNG stations in Punjab ahead of winter season, sources said.

Chairman All Pakistan CNG Association Ghiyas Paracha confirmed that his company has asked the federal government to permit them to import LNG on term contract rather than spot purchase for regular supply to LNG-based CNG stations.

LNG – highest-ever price

He said government-owned LNG importing companies were of the opinion that the private sector should import LNG during the peak winter season November to February when the demand and the price of imported gas is volatile.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022