PML-N Punjab finalises its ‘long march’ plan

LAHORE: In the light of instructions of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President, the PML-N Punjab has finalized the schedule for long march towards Islamabad.

As per schedule announced by the PML-N Punjab, the caravan led by Hamza Shahbaz and Maryam Nawaz will leave Lahore on March 24. The caravan will have overnight stay in Gujranwala.

The PML-N has issued directions to the party activists at provincial, divisional, district and ward levels to ensure participation in the long march.

A spokesman of the PML-N said on Friday that the PML-N caravan will proceed towards Islamabad on March 25 and have overnight stay at Jhelum. On March 26, the caravan would move towards Islamabad on March 26.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif also held a consultative meeting of the party’s leaders and discussed the evolving political situation in the wake of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s planned long-march to be started on March 23 from various cities across the country and reach Islamabad.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the PML-N office-bearers at provincial, divisional, and district levels to make all preparations for bringing party workers from across the country to the long-march. Moreover, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign from the office forthwith.

“Imran Niazi has lost the majority of members of the National Assembly which effectively meant that he is no longer the Prime Minister. Because of Imran Niazi losing the majority, a serious constitutional crisis had arisen in the country,” Rana added. Currently there is neither prime minister nor any government in place in the country, he said.

Moreover, panaflexes quoting slogans in favour of Shahbaz Sharif appeared in Lahore. The panaflexes were carried the slogans “Shahbaz Sharif is the need of the hour and is pertinent”. The panaflexes were displayed at the main gate of accountability court.

