ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,328
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,521,513
48324hr
Sindh
573,347
Punjab
504,324
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,930
KPK
218,583
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-N Punjab finalises its ‘long march’ plan

Recorder Report 19 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: In the light of instructions of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President, the PML-N Punjab has finalized the schedule for long march towards Islamabad.

As per schedule announced by the PML-N Punjab, the caravan led by Hamza Shahbaz and Maryam Nawaz will leave Lahore on March 24. The caravan will have overnight stay in Gujranwala.

The PML-N has issued directions to the party activists at provincial, divisional, district and ward levels to ensure participation in the long march.

A spokesman of the PML-N said on Friday that the PML-N caravan will proceed towards Islamabad on March 25 and have overnight stay at Jhelum. On March 26, the caravan would move towards Islamabad on March 26.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif also held a consultative meeting of the party’s leaders and discussed the evolving political situation in the wake of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s planned long-march to be started on March 23 from various cities across the country and reach Islamabad.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the PML-N office-bearers at provincial, divisional, and district levels to make all preparations for bringing party workers from across the country to the long-march. Moreover, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign from the office forthwith.

“Imran Niazi has lost the majority of members of the National Assembly which effectively meant that he is no longer the Prime Minister. Because of Imran Niazi losing the majority, a serious constitutional crisis had arisen in the country,” Rana added. Currently there is neither prime minister nor any government in place in the country, he said.

Moreover, panaflexes quoting slogans in favour of Shahbaz Sharif appeared in Lahore. The panaflexes were carried the slogans “Shahbaz Sharif is the need of the hour and is pertinent”. The panaflexes were displayed at the main gate of accountability court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Maryam Nawaz Long march PMLN Hamza Shahbaz

Comments

1000 characters

PML-N Punjab finalises its ‘long march’ plan

Jul-Jan LSMI output up 7.6pc YoY

IT sector, freelancers and startups: FBR ‘drafting’ ordinance aimed at extending incentives

FO urges envoys to follow norms for meeting politicians

GST calculation, levy: FBR clarifies discount on standardized tax invoice

Ministry proposes 3MMT of wheat import

Two PTI MNAs held, released

Ahead of no-confidence vote: Govt to seek SC ruling over ‘defections’

SCBA, PBC oppose ‘Governor’s rule’ proposal

PPP terms storming ‘act of terrorism’

SPI down 1.37pc WoW

Read more stories