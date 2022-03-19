ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.93%)
ASC 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.66%)
ASL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.11%)
AVN 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-4.37%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.88%)
FFL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
FNEL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.2%)
GGGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.83%)
GGL 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.06%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.68%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.02%)
PACE 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.64%)
PRL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.41%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.75%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.3%)
TELE 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-7.66%)
TPL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.9%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
TREET 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.16%)
TRG 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-5.55%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.62%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.25%)
BR100 4,294 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.34%)
BR30 15,046 Decreased By -376.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 43,351 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.04%)
KSE30 16,591 Decreased By -234.8 (-1.4%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,328
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,521,513
48324hr
Sindh
573,347
Punjab
504,324
Balochistan
35,458
Islamabad
134,930
KPK
218,583
Brecorder Logo
Mar 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkey gets offers in tender to buy 270,000 tonnes of wheat

Reuters 19 Mar, 2022

HAMBURG: The lowest price in the first round of offers in Thursday’s tender by Turkey’s state grain board TMO to purchase and import 270,000 tonnes of milling wheat was believed to be $450.00 a tonne C&F, traders said in initial assessments.

No purchase has yet been made and initial results of the tender are expected later in the day, they added.

Turkey is among the grain importers worldwide hit by surging prices after the sudden halt of grain exports from Ukraine and a sharp reduction from Russia following the conflict in Ukraine, which Moscow terms a “special operation,” that closed ports.

The lowest price offered in Thursday’s tender was for two consignments each of 25,000 tonnes of 12.5% protein wheat for shipment to the ports of Tekirdag and Samsun, traders said. Both were made by trading house Marmara, they added.

In its last wheat purchase on Jan.18, before the Ukraine fighting, Turkey bought 335,000 tonnes at the highest price of $351.80 for 13.5% protein wheat.

In its last wheat tender on March 3, the TMO cut its purchase of wheat to about 285,000 tonnes from 370,000 tonnes provisionally awarded because of high prices, with the highest price $451.80 a tonne for 13.5% protein wheat.

Wheat wheat crop wheat market wheat rates

Comments

1000 characters

Turkey gets offers in tender to buy 270,000 tonnes of wheat

Jul-Jan LSMI output up 7.6pc YoY

IT sector, freelancers and startups: FBR ‘drafting’ ordinance aimed at extending incentives

FO urges envoys to follow norms for meeting politicians

GST calculation, levy: FBR clarifies discount on standardized tax invoice

Ministry proposes 3MMT of wheat import

Two PTI MNAs held, released

Ahead of no-confidence vote: Govt to seek SC ruling over ‘defections’

SCBA, PBC oppose ‘Governor’s rule’ proposal

PPP terms storming ‘act of terrorism’

SPI down 1.37pc WoW

Read more stories