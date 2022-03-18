Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,948

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a resistance at $1,948 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain into $1,960-$1,979.

The bounce from the Wednesday low of $1,894.70 may have only completed its first wave. A total of three waves will form this bounce.

The current wave b is expected to end in the range of $1,922-$1,929. It will be reversed by the wave c. A break above $1,941 could lead to a gain into $1,948-$1,960 range.

On the daily chart, there was a false break below a support at $1,918, which triggered a bounce that might extend to $1,976.

The bounce won’t be able to reverse the downtrend which is presumed to be riding on a wave C, the third wave of a three-wave cycle from $2,072.50.

Eventually, the trend may resume towards a range of $1,673-$1,825.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.