ANL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.68%)
ASC 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
ASL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.98%)
AVN 83.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-3.46%)
BOP 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.12%)
FFL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
FNEL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.14%)
GGGL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.21%)
GGL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.33%)
GTECH 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.13%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.27%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
MLCF 33.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.73%)
PACE 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
PRL 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.62%)
PTC 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
SNGP 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.33%)
TELE 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.8%)
TPL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.1%)
TPLP 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.9%)
TREET 30.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.21%)
TRG 72.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-4.76%)
UNITY 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
WAVES 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.04%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
YOUW 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.22%)
BR100 4,315 Decreased By -38.1 (-0.88%)
BR30 15,113 Decreased By -309.2 (-2%)
KSE100 43,519 Decreased By -288.4 (-0.66%)
KSE30 16,681 Decreased By -144.8 (-0.86%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,326
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,817
18324hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,219
Balochistan
35,454
Islamabad
134,910
KPK
218,503
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans rise on firm vegoils, Argentina crop concerns; corn steady

Reuters 18 Mar, 2022

MUMBAI: US soybean futures extended gains on Friday, tracking an upside in vegetable oils and crude oil prices, and as drought and government policies raised concerns over supplies from top exporter Argentina.

Wheat also rose as there was slim progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, while corn was steady after rising on Thursday.

The upside in crude and vegetable oils is giving support to soybeans amid rising uncertainty over Argentina’s beans supply, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.

Argentina’s 2021/22 soybean, corn and sunflower harvest forecasts could be cut further, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday, citing lower-than-expected yields due to adverse weather conditions that have hit crops this year.

CBOT soybeans may fall to $16.22-1/2

The entity, which slashed corn and soy production estimates earlier in the year due to drought, currently forecasts a soybean harvest of 42 million tonnes, corn at 51 million tonnes and the smaller sunflower harvest at 3.3 million tonnes.

Oil prices extended their rally on Friday at the end of a third volatile week of trade, as slim progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks raised the spectre of tighter sanctions and a prolonged disruption to oil supply.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Soybeans rose 0.9% to $16.83-1/2 a bushel, as of 0411 GMT, after rising 1.2% in the previous session.

Wheat was up 0.66% at $11.05-1/4 a bushel, while corn was down 0.1% to $7.53-3/4 a bushel.

Markets are closely watching the talks to end the war in Ukraine, which Russia calls “a special military operation”.

A fourth straight day of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators took place by videolink, but the Kremlin said an agreement had yet to be reached.

France’s Strategie Grains said the war could remove about 11 million tonnes of Black Sea wheat exports and some 12 million tonnes of corn exports from the world market in 2021/22.

The US Department of Agriculture reported US corn export sales in the week to March 10 at just over 2 million tonnes, topping trade expectations.

Argentina, the world’s top exporter of processed soy products, is weighing raising taxes on soybean oil and meal exports as part of a plan to tamp down sky-high inflation.

Wheat soyabean

Comments

1000 characters

Soybeans rise on firm vegoils, Argentina crop concerns; corn steady

$6bn rescue package: IMF says having ‘constructive’ talks with Pakistan

Oil jumps on lack of progress in Russia-Ukraine talks

Diversion of LNG to households: Circular debt likely to soar to Rs398bn by 2025: PD

Pakistan, China agree to execute ML-1 project

PM decides to take on ‘defectors’

SCBA moves SC, urges it to ‘intervene’

Jul-Feb FDI rises 6pc to $1.257bn YoY

Wheat support price raised, fertilizer subsidy approved

SBP argues why higher growth imperative

SC dismisses KE plea against SHC verdict

Read more stories