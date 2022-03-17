ANL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
ASC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.42%)
ASL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
AVN 87.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.56%)
BOP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.56%)
GGL 15.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.87%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 34.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
PACE 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.11%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PRL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
PTC 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.77%)
SNGP 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.68%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.23%)
TPL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TPLP 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-21.93%)
TREET 31.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.52%)
TRG 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.6%)
UNITY 24.71 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.07%)
WAVES 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.21%)
YOUW 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.09%)
BR100 4,365 Decreased By -22.7 (-0.52%)
BR30 15,552 Decreased By -97 (-0.62%)
KSE100 43,885 Decreased By -90.4 (-0.21%)
KSE30 16,871 Decreased By -147.2 (-0.87%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans may fall to $16.22-1/2

Reuters 17 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean May contract may break a support at $16.43-3/4 a bushel and fall to $16.22-1/2.

The correction from the Feb. 24 high of $17.59-1/4 consists of three waves. The current wave c could travel into a range of $15.53-3/4 to $16.22-1/2.

The bounce triggered by the support is classified as a pullback towards a rising trendline. With the contract approaching $16.43-3/4 again, the wave c may have resumed.

Resistance is at $16.65, a break above which could lead to a gain to $16.91-1/4.

On the daily chart, the contract is falling towards the lower trendline of a triangle.

A break below $16.22 could confirm the triangle as a top pattern, while a break above $16.94-1/2 could suggest a continuation of the uptrend towards $17.39-1/2.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Corn soyabean

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT soybeans may fall to $16.22-1/2

PSX website down due to technical issues

Low-cost housing, microenterprises: Revised PRs to help MFBs boost access to finance

Oil surges after IEA warns of shortfall in supply

Microfinance: Accountholders can invest in govt securities, says SBP

Rs201.572bn for KCR: Ecnec approves over Rs270bn uplift projects

Govt, ADB discuss energy programme, reforms

Raast P2P service: SBP relaxes transactional limits

Comments sought on GCV in GSAs under NPPMCL

Seeds including rice seeds not exempted from ST: FBR

KE approaches Tarin for payment of receivables

Read more stories