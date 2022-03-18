COAS visits ASC Centre Nowshera

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Army Service Corps (ASC) Centre Nowshera, said statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Upon arrival, COAS laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fathea for Martyrs. COAS pinned badges of rank on the shoulders of Major General Usman Haq to formally install him as Colonel Commandant of Army Service Corps. Large number of serving and retired officers attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the occasion, COAS appreciated contributions and logistic support of ASC both during peacetime and operation.