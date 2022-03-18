MoC booklet: NAB strategy results in recovery of Rs538bn from ‘corrupt’ elements

ISLAMABAD: Commerce Ministry has claimed that National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB’s) anti-corruption strategy proved successful resulting in the recovery of Rs 538 billion from corrupt elements during the tenure of the present management.

These comments have been made part of a GSP booklet released by the Commerce Ministry on Thursday.

Previously, Prime Minister’s Advisor on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood had criticized the NAB for harassing businessmen.

According to Commerce Ministry booklet, EU GSP Plus is a mutually beneficial arrangement leading to exports increase for both Pakistan and EU. Pakistan’s exports to the EU have increased from 3.56 billion Euros in 2013 to 6.64 billion Euros in 2021. This represents an increase of 86%. Pakistan’s imports from the EU member states have also increased from 3.31 billion Euros in 2013 to 5.59 billion Euros in 2021, which represents an increase of 69%.

The booklet states that the increased bilateral trade means more jobs have been created, and better working conditions for workers have prevailed. Sustainable policies for the business sector have been considered and promoted by government with an overall improvement of macroeconomic indicators for Pakistan.

EU’s exports to Pakistan, since 2013, have increased substantially in many sectors including machinery by 49 per cent growth, iron & dteel 114 per cent, pharmaceuticals (143 per cent plastics 79 per cent and medical measuring instruments 45 per cent.

In terms of country-wise exports to EU member states, there are 12 EU Member states in which Pakistan’s exports have increased by more than 100% including Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, Denmark, Ireland, Cyprus, Spain, Netherlands, etc.

GSP Plus played a key role in Pakistan’s trajectory to a greener future. It led to devising legislative instruments and taking policy actions for a greener and cleaner Pakistan. Pakistan has achieved SDG 13 ‘Climate Action’ target 10 years ahead of time. ‘Recharge Pakistan’ has been launched to enhance climate resilience and water security.

Environment protection bill has been passed. Twenty textile and apparel companies are leading Pakistan’s first ever net-zero coalition to reach zero net carbon emissions by 2050. Ten Billion Trees Tsunami has been launched and is working in full swing.

Regarding Interfaith Harmony, National Commission on minorities has been constituted and Chela Ram Kewlani appointed as chairman. Federal and Provincial governments have been regularly arranging celebrations of religious festivals of minorities to promote interfaith culture.

GSP Plus has strengthened Pakistan’s commitment to further improve decent work standards and labour rights. Pakistan has taken some legislative and policy actions to ensure the aforementioned ex 10% increase in minimum wage by Government of Punjab in 2021 and 20% increase in minimum wage by Government of KP. Furthermore, Pakistan is all set to launch better Work Program soon. Government of Pakistan is co-funding ILO BWP through Export Development Fund.

Regarding Child Rights and Child Labour, around 92000 children have been enrolled in schools in Punjab who were previously working in Brick Kilns. Ministry of OP&HRD has developed National Framework to address Child Labour and Bonded Labour.

Commerce Ministry says that significant efforts have been made by Pakistan in improving gender equality and women empowerment through legislative measures and policy actions. These include enforcement of women’s property Rights act, Anti rape Ordinance, Enforcement of Transgender Persons Act, Ehsas Kafalat Programme (Financial inclusion of 7 million women: one women one bank account policy). The apparel sector supported by GSP Plus employs more than 33% women workers with many in key managerial positions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022