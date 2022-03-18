Committee formed to resolve disputes between industrialists, EOBI

KARACHI: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistani and Human Resource Development Muhammad Ayub Afridi has formed a committee to resolve disputes between industrialists and EOBI. A joint strategy will be worked out between the EOBI and the industrialists to resolve the litigation issues.

Speaking at a meeting of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), he said that for the welfare of the employees, a mechanism needs to be developed to address the problems faced by the industrialists in submitting their share in EOBI, which should be worked out in consultation with both parties.

He said that as per KATI’s suggestion, I would suggest to Prime Minister that he spend one day a week with the business community of Karachi to discuss the economic problems of the country and pave the way for the improvement of the economy.

I have spent a long time outside Pakistan, I know how people save money and go abroad for employment. That is why we are giving loans of up to Rs3 lakh to Pakistanis going abroad so that they can meet the expenses of going abroad.

Earlier, KATI President Salman Aslam welcomed the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Overseas Pakistani and Human Resources to KATI. He said that KATI is the largest industrial zone in the country where Pakistan’s top exporters are present.

Salman Aslam said that the government should take immediate steps to resolve the issues between EOBI and industries. He further said that the industrialists are ready for full cooperation. However, the problems of the employees should be resolved through mutual consultation.

KITE CEO Zubair Chhaya said that in the past, EOBI was a wonderful institution, the system and recovery were timely. But after 2016, this institution became a victim of politics. After the 18th amendment, a dispute arose between the province and the federation as to who would take over this institution. He said that after 2016, a series of litigation started between the industrialists and EOBI. Numerous cases are currently pending.

He asked the government to resolve these issues immediately.

Addressing the function, Chairman KATI Standing Committee and former President Zahid Saeed said that according to recent statistics, Karachi has a 52 percent share in the country’s exports but Karachi is not being given its due right.

He said that the biggest problem of the industrialists is the contribution of EOBI, the cases have been pending for the last 10 years. After 2016, the court also rejected the notices of EOBI but the issues have not been resolved yet.

He said that the chairman of EOBI cooperates a lot with the industrialists but there are so many problems that need the approval of the federal cabinet.

He requested the advisor to the Prime Minister, Muhammad Ayub Afridi, to form a committee whose proposals would be approved by the federal cabinet to resolve the pending cases and contentious issues.

