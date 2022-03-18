ANL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.09%)
ASC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.42%)
ASL 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
BOP 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
GGL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.1%)
GTECH 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
KOSM 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
MLCF 34.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.89%)
PACE 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PTC 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.77%)
SNGP 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.21%)
TPL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-21.12%)
TREET 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.61%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.76%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.85%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.51%)
BR100 4,353 Decreased By -35.3 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,423 Decreased By -226.4 (-1.45%)
KSE100 43,807 Decreased By -168.5 (-0.38%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -193.1 (-1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,326
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,817
18324hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,219
Balochistan
35,454
Islamabad
134,910
KPK
218,503
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Committee formed to resolve disputes between industrialists, EOBI

Recorder Report 18 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistani and Human Resource Development Muhammad Ayub Afridi has formed a committee to resolve disputes between industrialists and EOBI. A joint strategy will be worked out between the EOBI and the industrialists to resolve the litigation issues.

Speaking at a meeting of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), he said that for the welfare of the employees, a mechanism needs to be developed to address the problems faced by the industrialists in submitting their share in EOBI, which should be worked out in consultation with both parties.

He said that as per KATI’s suggestion, I would suggest to Prime Minister that he spend one day a week with the business community of Karachi to discuss the economic problems of the country and pave the way for the improvement of the economy.

I have spent a long time outside Pakistan, I know how people save money and go abroad for employment. That is why we are giving loans of up to Rs3 lakh to Pakistanis going abroad so that they can meet the expenses of going abroad.

Earlier, KATI President Salman Aslam welcomed the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Overseas Pakistani and Human Resources to KATI. He said that KATI is the largest industrial zone in the country where Pakistan’s top exporters are present.

Salman Aslam said that the government should take immediate steps to resolve the issues between EOBI and industries. He further said that the industrialists are ready for full cooperation. However, the problems of the employees should be resolved through mutual consultation.

KITE CEO Zubair Chhaya said that in the past, EOBI was a wonderful institution, the system and recovery were timely. But after 2016, this institution became a victim of politics. After the 18th amendment, a dispute arose between the province and the federation as to who would take over this institution. He said that after 2016, a series of litigation started between the industrialists and EOBI. Numerous cases are currently pending.

He asked the government to resolve these issues immediately.

Addressing the function, Chairman KATI Standing Committee and former President Zahid Saeed said that according to recent statistics, Karachi has a 52 percent share in the country’s exports but Karachi is not being given its due right.

He said that the biggest problem of the industrialists is the contribution of EOBI, the cases have been pending for the last 10 years. After 2016, the court also rejected the notices of EOBI but the issues have not been resolved yet.

He said that the chairman of EOBI cooperates a lot with the industrialists but there are so many problems that need the approval of the federal cabinet.

He requested the advisor to the Prime Minister, Muhammad Ayub Afridi, to form a committee whose proposals would be approved by the federal cabinet to resolve the pending cases and contentious issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

EOBI KATI Industrialists Muhammad Ayub Afridi welfare of the employees

Comments

1000 characters

Committee formed to resolve disputes between industrialists, EOBI

Diversion of LNG to households: Circular debt likely to soar to Rs398bn by 2025: PD

Pakistan, China agree to execute ML-1 project

PM decides to take on ‘defectors’

SCBA moves SC, urges it to ‘intervene’

Jul-Feb FDI rises 6pc to $1.257bn YoY

Wheat support price raised, fertilizer subsidy approved

$6bn rescue package: IMF says having ‘constructive’ talks with Pakistan

SBP argues why higher growth imperative

SC dismisses KE plea against SHC verdict

5-day ultimatum given to govt: Pharma sector rejects new FBR rules

Read more stories