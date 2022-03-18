Buzdar lays foundation stone of 1,000-bed hospital

LAHORE: Laying the foundation stone of Rs 7.55 billion a 1000-bed general hospital project here on Ferozepur Road, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Thursday that new emergency blocks would also be built in Jinnah and services hospitals through IDAP with Rs 17 billion.

Addressing the ceremony, the CM said the government chose the 123 Kanal prime land for public welfare, as the new medical facility would provide latest facilities. The blood and cardiac diseases hospitals would also be built while the 250-bed emergency block and trauma centre would be constructed in the first phase and the facility would be functional by August 2023, he added.

About Health Card, the CM disclosed that every citizen would have a health card by the end of March in Punjab, to enjoy one million worth of free treatment facilities per annum. He disclosed that 23 hospitals are being constructed along with the upgradation of around 150 health facilities. Six new social security hospitals are being built along-with legal amendments in the pipeline to allow the general public to avail emergencies of social security hospitals, he noted.

