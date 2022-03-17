ANL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.09%)
ASC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.42%)
ASL 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.05%)
BOP 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
GGL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.1%)
GTECH 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.99%)
KOSM 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
MLCF 34.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.89%)
PACE 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.24%)
PTC 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.77%)
SNGP 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.21%)
TPL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.94 (-21.12%)
TREET 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.61%)
TRG 75.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.76%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.85%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.51%)
BR100 4,353 Decreased By -35.3 (-0.8%)
BR30 15,423 Decreased By -226.4 (-1.45%)
KSE100 43,807 Decreased By -168.5 (-0.38%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -193.1 (-1.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN votes to secure formal presence in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

AFP Updated 17 Mar, 2022

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council adopted a resolution Thursday to secure a formal presence in Afghanistan, whose Taliban government remains unrecognized by the international community.

The resolution, without using the word Taliban, spells out a new one-year mandate for the UN political mission in Afghanistan, calling it “crucial” to peace.

The vote was 14 in favor, with one abstention, by Russia.

The resolution includes several strands of cooperation, on the humanitarian, political and human rights fronts, including those of women, children and journalists.

Biden to grant temporary deportation relief to Afghans in US

“This new mandate for UNAMA (the UN mission to Afghanistan) is crucial not only to respond to the immediate humanitarian and economic crisis, but also to reach our overarching goal of peace and stability in Afghanistan,” Norwegian UN ambassador Mona Juul, whose country drafted the resolution, told AFP after the vote.

“The Council gives a clear message with this new mandate: UNAMA has a crucial role to play in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan and to support the Afghan people as they face unprecedented challenges and uncertainty,” Juul said.

UN Afghanistan Taliban UN Security Council

Comments

1000 characters

UN votes to secure formal presence in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

As tensions rise, PTI's MNA asks Sindh govt to provide security

Surge in power sector capacity payments ‘haemorrhaging’ government finances: Tarin

Rupee crosses 180 for first time against USD

Bourse fails to sustain gains, KSE-100 Index down 0.4%

PPP, PDM to protect MNAs being threatened with violence: Bilawal

IFC enhances trade facility for private Pakistani bank

Little known Asif Afridi in Pakistan's limited-overs squad for Australia series

Biden to speak with Xi about Ukraine war: White House

PSX website, down due to technical issues, back up

Read more stories