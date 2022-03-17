Tokrie partners with Chase Department Store

Tokrie, a hyperlocal E-Grocery platform boasting the largest assortment of groceries and related products, announced that it had partnered with Chase Department Stores to enhance its offering.

Tokrie, having launched in February 2022 in Karachi to provide consumers a convenient option to shop for groceries from their trusted neighborhood stores, has been on an aggressive growth trajectory. With an assortment of 8,000+ products and offering delivery within 60 minutes, Tokrie is well placed to become the go-to E-Grocery platform.

Their collaborating partner, Chase Department Stores, began their operations in 1984 and has been serving customers with an extensive range of groceries and quality garments and accessories over the years. Chase has rapidly expanded its product line including ladies lawn, crockery & electronic home appliances, towels & bed-linen as well as luggage.

Ahmed Bilal, Co-Founder of Tokrie, shared his thoughts on the collaboration, “I am pleased to announce the partnership with Chase Department Stores. Having one of the big players of the retail industry onboard, the Tokrie app will not only benefit both the parties but our customer base as well with an increase in product offerings from one of the most trusted store chains in Karachi with stores located in multiple cities. We look forward to this relationship for the value addition it brings and are excited for the opportunities that follow”

Faraz Iqbal, Chairman and Managing Director of Chase Department Stores, added, “Even before the pandemic we noticed a rising trend in E-Commerce in Pakistan and since then, we have seen the demand for online shopping increase exponentially. Partnering with Tokrie allows us to reach an entirely new customer base that prefers to shop from the comfort of their homes, offices, etc. We see a tremendous potential in this partnership and are confident it will be fruitful for everyone involved.”

