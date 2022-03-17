PPP, PDM to protect MNAs being threatened with violence: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his party and the Pakistan Democratic Party (PDM) will protect Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) who are being threatened with violence and arrest if they take part in the no-confidence process against the prime minister.

In a tweet on Thursday, the PPP leader said that the lives, liberty, and families of MNAs are under threat.

"MNAs will take any and all means for their own protection against this fascist regime," he said.

"PPP and PDM will do all we can to protect them. We will not show all our cards now.

More to come in the coming days. Out of respect of OIC conference, we don’t want anarchy in Islamabad. Government must not provoke us."

On Tuesday, PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said that the opposition's long-march would enter the federal capital by evening of March 25 instead of March 23, due to the OIC meeting.

"The participants of the OIC session are our respectable guests, hence, no difficulty should be created for them. The convoys should avoid entering Islamabad on March 23," the PDM president said.

His statement came as the National Assembly is anticipated to hold the session for the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan after a planned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally that is set to take place on March 27.

Last week, the opposition had submitted the motion, signed by 86 lawmakers.