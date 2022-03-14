PPP, MQM-P decide to work together in greater interest of country: PPP spokesperson

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have decided to work together in the “greater interest of the country,” PPP’s spokesperson said in an official statement on Monday.

The decision was made in a meeting between the leadership of the two political parties, amid the looming no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The two parties discussed the current political situation in the country, the PPP spokesperson said.

The statement added that PPP's chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari have "agreed to all of MQM-P's points of concern."

Former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani, and senior leader Sharjeel Memon participated from the PPP side.

Voting on no-confidence motion to be held after March 27 rally: Faisal Javed

From the MQM-P side, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Amin-ul-Haque, convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, senior deputy convener Amir Khan, Wasim Akhtar, Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hasan, and Javed Hanif participated in the meeting.

The MQM-P is yet to comment on the development.

The development comes hours after the government announced to hold a National Assembly (NA) session for the voting on no-confidence motion after a rally at D-Chowk on March 27. As per Aaj News, the voting is likely to be held on Monday, March 28.

Earlier today, Senator Faisal Javed said on Twitter that PTI will hold "the biggest jalsa ever in the history of Pakistan" on March 27, and the NA session will be held at some point after that.

Both the ruling PTI and the opposition alliance have been trying to woo the MQM-P, whose seven seats could prove crucial in determining whether the prime minister retains his position or the opposition manages to de-seat him.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran had visited Karachi to hold meetings with the leadership of MQM-P and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), allies of his government in the Centre.

The opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against PM Imran last week, signed by 86 lawmakers.

For the motion to succeed, the joint opposition requires the support of 172 lawmakers in the NA.