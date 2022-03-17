ANL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.09%)
ASC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.67%)
ASL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
AVN 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.93%)
BOP 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.77%)
CNERGY 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
FFL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
FNEL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.84%)
GTECH 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
KOSM 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
PACE 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
PIBTL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PTC 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.81%)
SNGP 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.13%)
TPL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TPLP 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -4.77 (-20.39%)
TREET 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.49%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.7%)
UNITY 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.2%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.45%)
YOUW 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.39%)
BR100 4,354 Decreased By -34.2 (-0.78%)
BR30 15,470 Decreased By -179.1 (-1.14%)
KSE100 43,803 Decreased By -172.6 (-0.39%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -193.9 (-1.14%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
Euro rises to one-week high on hopes for progress in Ukraine peace talks

Reuters 17 Mar, 2022

The euro was higher on Thursday on hopes for progress in talks between Russia and Ukraine, while the Federal Reserve decision to raise rates and tackle inflation aggressively failed to affect the market as the bar for a hawkish surprise was high.

New Fed projections showed policymakers ready to shift their inflation fight into high gear; most of them see the federal funds rate rising to a range between 1.75% and 2% by the end of 2022.

“Considering the very hawkish FOMC meeting, yesterday’s market reaction was not particularly impressive, indicating that investors were already pricing in a rather aggressive hiking cycle,” Unicredit analysts said.

The dollar index, which measures its strength against six trading currencies, fell 0.3%.

Euro jumps as Russian Foreign Minister sees hope for compromise with Ukraine

“The US forward curve had already incorporated a heavy degree of tightening before the FOMC meeting, which may slow the intensity of further USD appreciation,” they added.

Amid unrelenting fighting between Russia and Ukraine, both sides have spoken of progress at peace talks. Moscow said negotiations resumed on Thursday by videolink for a fourth straight day, discussing military, political and humanitarian issues.

The euro gained 0.3% to a one-week high of $1.167.

“What is important for the foreign exchange market is whether the likelihood of an energy crisis decreases, which would be clearly inflationary and relevant to the exchange rate for many reasons,” Commerzbank analysts said.

“A very fragile peace would perhaps only help moderately in this respect,” they added.

Japan’s yen fell 0.1% to 118.67, within striking distance of its lowest since February 2016, hit on Wednesday at 119.12 as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) ruled out tightening monetary policy.

Japan is unlikely to see inflation hitting a target of 2%, even accounting for rising energy costs, BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said, making a case for keeping monetary policy ultra-easy at its policy meeting due on Friday.

The pound is strengthening against the euro and the dollar while investors await the outcome of the Bank of England policy meeting, with money markets pricing in an about 70% chance of a 50 bps rate hike.

The Australian dollar rose 0.5% to 0.7328 versus the greenback after employment sped past expectations in February as activity recovered surprisingly quickly from an Omicron outbreak.

