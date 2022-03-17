ANL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
ASC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.42%)
ASL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
AVN 87.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.56%)
BOP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.47%)
GGL 15.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.87%)
GTECH 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 34.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
PACE 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.11%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PRL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
PTC 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.77%)
SNGP 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.68%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.14%)
TPL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
TPLP 18.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-22.1%)
TREET 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
TRG 76.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.77%)
UNITY 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.23%)
WAVES 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.21%)
YOUW 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.09%)
BR100 4,366 Decreased By -22.3 (-0.51%)
BR30 15,556 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.59%)
KSE100 43,887 Decreased By -88.7 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,870 Decreased By -148.3 (-0.87%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
Shanghai aluminium hits 1-week high as China pledges more support

Reuters 17 Mar, 2022

Prices of copper and aluminium in China touched a one-week high on Thursday, bolstered by the likelihood of more stimulus measures by the top metals consumer and firmer risk appetite in broader Asian financial markets.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 1% at 72,370 yuan ($11,400.80) a tonne, as of 0540 GMT, while aluminium gained 2.3% to 22,185 yuan. Earlier in the session, both metals touched a peak since March 9.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was 1.4% higher at $3,303.5 a tonne.

Chinese vice premier Liu He on Wednesday urged government bodies to roll out market-friendly policies and “cautiously” introduce measures that risk hurting markets, allaying some fears of a slowdown due to the resurgence in coronavirus cases.

“Everyone is encouraged by the meeting yesterday and also in general the market is on a risk-on mood,” said Hao Hong, head of research at BOCOM International.

This year the supply picture in China is expected to be better than last year with limits on production being relaxed while demand looks stronger with investment growth, especially in infrastructure which tends to consume lots of materials, he added.

Investors also keenly watched signs of compromise and progress at ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Concerns that the conflict in eastern Europe and mounting sanctions on Moscow would interrupt metal flows and raise the cost of gas had boosted metals prices.

Nickel was not trading on the LME during Asia hours and was scheduled to open at 8 a.m. London time each business day until further notice.

LME was forced to halt nickel trading on its electronic system within a minute of opening on Wednesday due to a technical glitch and when it resumed in the afternoon there were very few trades. The exchange also widened its nickel trading limit to 8%.

Fundamentals

  • LME copper rose 0.7% to $10,125 a tonne, lead was up 0.4% at $2,264.5, zinc was 0.6% higher at $3,831 and tin fell 0.9% to $41,900.

  • ShFE lead rose 0.7% to 15,210 yuan a tonne, zinc was up 1.3% at 25,400 yuan, while nickel fell 1.5% to 209,250 yuan and tin was down 0.7% at 327,400 yuan.

  • The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates for the first time since 2018, as anticipated, and laid out an aggressive plan to push borrowing costs to restrictive levels next year.

Copper LME aluminium

