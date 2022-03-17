ANL 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.31%)
ASL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
AVN 88.70 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.89%)
CNERGY 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
FNEL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
GGGL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
GTECH 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
HUMNL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
KOSM 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.73%)
MLCF 34.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.71%)
PIBTL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.97%)
PRL 11.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.81%)
SNGP 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.37%)
TELE 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
TPL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.29%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-20.91%)
TREET 30.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 77.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
UNITY 24.72 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.11%)
WAVES 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
WTL 1.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.54%)
BR100 4,385 Decreased By -3.3 (-0.07%)
BR30 15,637 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.07%)
KSE100 44,066 Increased By 90.7 (0.21%)
KSE30 16,948 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.41%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,319
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,634
51424hr
Sindh
572,868
Punjab
504,142
Balochistan
35,453
Islamabad
134,887
KPK
218,433
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ climbs

Reuters 17 Mar, 2022

Australian shares are poised to open higher on Thursday as a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve is likely to help local banks, while a rebound in iron ore prices on renewed hopes for top metal consumer China’s stimulus will likely boost local miners.

The local share price index futures rose 1.5%, a 114.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark closed 1.1% higher on Wednesday New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.7%to 11,956.79 points in early trade.

Australia stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ climbs

Low-cost housing, microenterprises: Revised PRs to help MFBs boost access to finance

Microfinance: Accountholders can invest in govt securities: SBP

Rs201.572bn for KCR: Ecnec approves over Rs270bn uplift projects

Govt, ADB discuss energy programme, reforms

Raast P2P service: SBP relaxes transactional limits

Comments sought on GCV in GSAs under NPPMCL

Seeds including rice seeds not exempted from ST: FBR

KE approaches Tarin for payment of receivables

ECC likely to okay fertiliser subsidy today

India approves investments worth $1.79bn from its neighbours

Read more stories