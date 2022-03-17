Cmdr National Guard of Bahrain meets COAS

RAWALPINDI: Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain General Shaikh Mohamed Bin Isa Bin Salman AI-Khalifa Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the GHQ and acknowledged professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and measures to further enhance professional cooperation between both the armies were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.