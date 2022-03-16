PTI's 10 to 12 lawmakers are in opposition's 'custody,' claims Pervaiz Elahi

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said on Wednesday that 10 to 12 Members National Assembly (MNAs) of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were in “safe custody” of opposition parties.

“I have seen some of them in Lahore, while others met me in Islamabad. When the matter is into my knowledge, why can’t the government identify them?” Pervaiz Elahi, who is also the Speaker Punjab Assembly, said in an interview.

He said that these lawmakers will only come out on the day of voting for the no-confidence motion.

Elahi revealed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Democratic Movement Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had offered him chief ministership, but his party had yet to take a final decision on whether to stay with the government or part ways.

He said that the consultation among allied parties has expanded, and no decision has been made, which is not a good sign for the ruling party.

Opposition agrees to nominate Pervaiz Elahi as Chief Minister Punjab

The PML-Q leader said that he enjoys good relations with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, adding that the voting day [for no-trust motion] is still 12 days away and the consultation process is still underway.

Elahi said that his party supported the ruling PTI through thick and thin, and never parted ways, but received humiliation and accusations in return.

Earlier in the day, Pervaiz Elahi said that his party had not quit the ruling coalition nor had it joined the opposition.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is honest and his intentions are also good,” he said, adding that PM's advisers had created trouble for him.