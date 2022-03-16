ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.58%)
ASC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.38%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
AVN 87.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.39%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
FFL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
GGL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.11%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PRL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.31%)
SNGP 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
TELE 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
TPL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.6%)
TPLP 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.63%)
TREET 30.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 77.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.58%)
WAVES 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
YOUW 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 4,388 Increased By 29.6 (0.68%)
BR30 15,649 Increased By 126.4 (0.81%)
KSE100 43,976 Increased By 255.9 (0.59%)
KSE30 17,019 Increased By 96.2 (0.57%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
PTI's 10 to 12 lawmakers are in opposition's 'custody,' claims Pervaiz Elahi

  • Says PML-N has already offered him Punjab's chief ministership
BR Web Desk 16 Mar, 2022

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said on Wednesday that 10 to 12 Members National Assembly (MNAs) of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were in “safe custody” of opposition parties.

“I have seen some of them in Lahore, while others met me in Islamabad. When the matter is into my knowledge, why can’t the government identify them?” Pervaiz Elahi, who is also the Speaker Punjab Assembly, said in an interview.

He said that these lawmakers will only come out on the day of voting for the no-confidence motion.

Elahi revealed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Democratic Movement Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had offered him chief ministership, but his party had yet to take a final decision on whether to stay with the government or part ways.

He said that the consultation among allied parties has expanded, and no decision has been made, which is not a good sign for the ruling party.

Opposition agrees to nominate Pervaiz Elahi as Chief Minister Punjab

The PML-Q leader said that he enjoys good relations with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, adding that the voting day [for no-trust motion] is still 12 days away and the consultation process is still underway.

Elahi said that his party supported the ruling PTI through thick and thin, and never parted ways, but received humiliation and accusations in return.

Earlier in the day, Pervaiz Elahi said that his party had not quit the ruling coalition nor had it joined the opposition.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is honest and his intentions are also good,” he said, adding that PM's advisers had created trouble for him.

Pervaiz Elahi no confidence motion

