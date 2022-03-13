ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.19%)
ASL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.01%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.21%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.28%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PRL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PTC 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.42%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.13%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPLP 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.77%)
TREET 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.96%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.62%)
WAVES 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,349 Decreased By -45.1 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -345.9 (-2.17%)
KSE100 43,653 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,976 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,307
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,518,692
60924hr
Sindh
571,854
Punjab
503,715
Balochistan
35,437
Islamabad
134,818
KPK
218,070
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Opposition agrees to nominate Pervaiz Elahi as Chief Minister Punjab

BR Web Desk 13 Mar, 2022

The joint opposition has agreed to nominate Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as chief minister of Punjab, Aaj News reported.

As per sources, the former President Asif Ali Zardari has convinced Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to hand over Punjab chief ministership to the PML-Q leader in return for their support in the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Zardari has held detailed consultations with PDM chief Fazlur Rehman and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in this regard," sources close to the matter said.

They added that the PPP co-chairman had threatened not to support the no-confidence motion against the premier if the PML-N did not agree for nominating Elahi as CM Punjab.

No-trust move: PML-Q to announce ‘final’ decision today

Rehman and Zardari have also assured Nawaz that PML-Q will not take any action against PML-N in Punjab.

Meanwhile, PML-Q leadership has summoned the last meeting to choose between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and opposition.

On the other hand, PTI-led government claimed that it still enjoys the full support of the allies and they will side with Imran Khan on the matter of no-trust motion.

PM Imran Khan Pervaiz Elahi PMLQ no confidence motion

Comments

1000 characters

Opposition agrees to nominate Pervaiz Elahi as Chief Minister Punjab

Fuel impact, subsidy on electricity tariff: PM’s package to need Rs136bn in four months

Imran Khan is the 'only leader of Pakistan,' Fawad tells opposition

35 dead in air strike on Ukraine military base near Poland

CCoE likely to consider pending agreements with KE

PASSD seeks Cabinet nod for ‘Ehsaas Tahafuz’

On Kyiv's eastern front, Ukrainians hold off Russian tanks

Financial sector quite stable: Tarin

Putting out the fire: Fed set to hike rates to tame inflation

Ukraine situation: Foreign secy exchanges views with EEAS chief

PM to address public gathering in Hafizabad today

Read more stories