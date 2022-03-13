Opposition agrees to nominate Pervaiz Elahi as Chief Minister Punjab

The joint opposition has agreed to nominate Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as chief minister of Punjab, Aaj News reported.

As per sources, the former President Asif Ali Zardari has convinced Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to hand over Punjab chief ministership to the PML-Q leader in return for their support in the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Zardari has held detailed consultations with PDM chief Fazlur Rehman and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in this regard," sources close to the matter said.

They added that the PPP co-chairman had threatened not to support the no-confidence motion against the premier if the PML-N did not agree for nominating Elahi as CM Punjab.

No-trust move: PML-Q to announce ‘final’ decision today

Rehman and Zardari have also assured Nawaz that PML-Q will not take any action against PML-N in Punjab.

Meanwhile, PML-Q leadership has summoned the last meeting to choose between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and opposition.

On the other hand, PTI-led government claimed that it still enjoys the full support of the allies and they will side with Imran Khan on the matter of no-trust motion.