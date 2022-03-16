ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.58%)
ASC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.38%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
AVN 87.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.39%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
FFL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
GGL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.11%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PRL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.31%)
SNGP 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
TELE 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
TPL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.6%)
TPLP 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.63%)
TREET 30.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 77.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.58%)
WAVES 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
YOUW 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 4,388 Increased By 29.6 (0.68%)
BR30 15,649 Increased By 126.4 (0.81%)
KSE100 43,976 Increased By 255.9 (0.59%)
KSE30 17,019 Increased By 96.2 (0.57%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil jumps 4%, ends four-day losing streak on strong March exports

Reuters 16 Mar, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures climbed on Wednesday to end a four-session losing streak, as upbeat exports in the first half of March and a recovery in broader markets supported prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended 259 ringgit higher, or 4.46%, at 6,064 ringgit ($1,445.36) a tonne.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for March 1 to 15 rose between 13.2% and 15.6% from the same period in February, cargo surveyors data showed on Tuesday.

However, gains were capped by higher production outlook after the Southern Peninsula Palm Oil Millers’ Association estimated March 1 to 15 output to rise 33% from the month before, according to traders.

Palm extends losses to a fourth day on weaker crude, China’s COVID outbreak

Top producer Indonesia on Tuesday announced it would remove retail price caps for packaged cooking oil and subsidise bulk sales to try to ensure supply at retail markets after previous price controls resulted product scarcity.

The market had expected Indonesia to announce a relaxation in its Domestic Market Obligation, which requires companies to sell 30% of their planned exports domestically, but the policy remains intact.

Some of the bearishness in the palm oil market sentiment has evaporated, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

“Global agriculture markets are showing huge volatility due to the war effects and sanctions on Russia,” Bagani said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.1%, while its palm oil contract was up 1.5%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade gained 0.8%.

In key palm importer China, the spread of the highly infectious Omicron COVID-19 variant this month has led to movement controls across the country, raising concerns over demand for the edible oil.

The queues of container ships outside major Chinese ports are lengthening by the day as COVID-19 outbreaks in manufacturing export hubs threaten to unleash a fresh wave of global supply chain shocks, ship owners, logistics firms and analysts said.

Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil export palm oil prices

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil jumps 4%, ends four-day losing streak on strong March exports

Pakistan to lift all Covid-19 related restrictions

PM Imran says no Pakistani leader before him raised issue of Islamophobia at UN

Pakistan manage draw in second Test against Australia

Global oil supply disruptions leave Pakistan reeling

Law enforcement agencies to be given special powers in Islamabad: Sheikh Rashid

SBP removes transactional limits for Raast app payments

Pandemic sends 4.7mn more people into extreme poverty in SE Asia: ADB

OIC moot: Chinese FM to arrive in Pakistan on March 21

National Accounts, trade indices: Re-basing approved by PBS’s GC

Oil rises back above $100, Russia-Ukraine talks limit gain

Read more stories