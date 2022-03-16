ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.58%)
Trailer for Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s Ms. Marvel finally released

  • Marvel’s first-ever Muslim superhero will come to life in a Disney+ series
BR Web Desk 16 Mar, 2022
<p>Photo: Disney</p>

Photo: Disney

Marvel’s first-ever Muslim superhero has finally come to life in a trailer released by Disney+ for its latest series Ms. Marvel, set to premiere online on June 8.

Two-time Oscar-winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has directed the series, along with Meera Menon, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

The trailer gives us a glimpse of veteran Pakistani actor Nimra Bucha, although it is unclear what role she plays, while Fawad Khan is listed on IMDB as playing a character called Hasan.

Marvel introduced Ms Marvel in their comic books in 2014, and the character has gained much popularity since.

The powerful trailer, craft and cut in a comic-book style with a popular track by The Weeknd playing in the background, shows Pakistani-Canadian actress Iman Vellani starring as Kamala Khan, a young high-school student living in Jersey City, daydreaming about becoming a superhero.

The series does not shy away from shedding light on her Muslim culture - we see a prayer scene in a mosque and characters donning Pakistani clothes.

Obaid-Chinoy shared the trailer on Instagram, stating: "This has been my world for the better part of the last year and a half..I cannot be prouder of the story we are telling and the message we are sending out into the world!"

Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in Marvels' Avengers series, tweeted the trailer.

"Marvel breaks new ground! Love you, Marvel for reflecting the world we live in. Welcome to the family, Kamala!" he wrote.

