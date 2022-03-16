ANL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.09%)
ASC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.57%)
ASL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
AVN 88.46 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.12%)
BOP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
FFL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
FNEL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.09%)
GGL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
GTECH 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.97%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
KOSM 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 34.82 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.02%)
PACE 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.54%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
PTC 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SNGP 32.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.28%)
TELE 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
TPLP 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.02%)
TREET 31.41 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.65%)
TRG 77.11 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
UNITY 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.46%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
YOUW 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.65%)
BR100 4,391 Increased By 32 (0.73%)
BR30 15,699 Increased By 176.7 (1.14%)
KSE100 44,002 Increased By 282.3 (0.65%)
KSE30 17,020 Increased By 97.4 (0.58%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

‘Scrappy’ England beat India to keep World Cup hopes alive

AFP 16 Mar, 2022

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: England skittled India to keep their faltering Women’s Cricket World Cup defence alive on Wednesday, but not before a brittle batting display chasing a small target produced some nervous moments.

In a must-win match after three successive defeats, England dismissed India for 134 in 36.2 overs at Mount Maunganui as spinner Charlie Dean took a career-best 4-23.

The four-time champions made a poor start to the run chase and were two wickets down with just four runs on the board before overhauling their 135 target with more than 18 overs to spare.

“It’s a relief to be honest, we just needed that,” said captain Heather Knight, who top scored for her side with an unbeaten 53 in England’a 136-6 in 31.2 overs.

“It was a bit scrappy in the end, a few more wickets than we’d like, but hopefully it’s the start of a momentum shift.”

England’s campaign remains on a knife-edge and they must win their remaining pool games against New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh to avoid an early exit.

India have two wins from four matches, putting them level with New Zealand and the West Indies on points in the race for the semi-finals.

England’s decision to bowl after winning the toss paid dividends when Anya Shrubsole sent Yastika Bhatia on her way for eight and Mithali Raj for one.

Raj’s dismissal involved a sharply taken catch from Sophia Dunkley, lifting the spirits of an England team that has been plagued by poor fielding at this year’s tournament.

There was a further bonus for England when Deepti Sharma was run out for a duck attempting a reckless single, leaving India at 28-3 after eight overs.

That brought together Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, who both scored centuries and forged a record-breaking 184-run partnership in India’s last match against the West Indies on Saturday.

There were no such heroics against England as Kaur was dismissed for 14 and Mandhana managed 35 as India slumped to 71-6.

Richa Ghosh offered some resistance with 33 but India could only set a modest 135-run target.

England made a disastrous start to the run chase as Tammy Beaumont and Danni Wyatt managed just one run each.

It could have been worse, with fast bowler Jhulan Goswami beating Nat Sciver’s bat, only for the ball to gently roll off her pads and hit the stumps without dislodging the bails.

Scriver was on four at the time and advanced to 45 before hitting an easy catch when trying to lift the run rate.

There was a flurry of wickets as England closed in on the total but they finished comfortably.

India England Women's Cricket World Cup

Comments

1000 characters

‘Scrappy’ England beat India to keep World Cup hopes alive

Pakistan to lift all Covid-19 related restrictions

OPEC flags risk to oil demand outlook

Oil prices climb as Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks stoke volatility

ECC approves Ramazan package for entire population

OMCs’ PDCs up to Mar 31st: ECC approves another Rs11.73bn as suppl grant

July-Feb textile group exports soar 26.08pc to $12.61bn YoY

Minimising build-up of expenditure arrears: Finance Division approves guidelines on commitment control

Exploration of oil, gas: Body formed to fine-tune Model Production Sharing Agreement draft

India missile firing may endanger regional peace, points out army

AGP admits civil service rules are binding on Centre

Read more stories