ANL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.58%)
ASC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.38%)
ASL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
AVN 87.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.39%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
FFL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.19%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.9%)
GGL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
GTECH 7.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.36%)
KEL 3.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.11%)
PACE 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.15%)
PIBTL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PRL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.31%)
SNGP 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
TELE 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
TPL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.6%)
TPLP 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.63%)
TREET 30.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 77.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.58%)
WAVES 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.2%)
YOUW 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
BR100 4,388 Increased By 29.6 (0.68%)
BR30 15,649 Increased By 126.4 (0.81%)
KSE100 43,976 Increased By 255.9 (0.59%)
KSE30 17,019 Increased By 96.2 (0.57%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,317
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,520,120
49324hr
Sindh
572,555
Punjab
504,045
Balochistan
35,447
Islamabad
134,878
KPK
218,357
Oil rises back above $100, Russia-Ukraine talks limit gain

Reuters Updated 16 Mar, 2022

LONDON: Oil rose almost 3% on Wednesday, back above $100 a barrel, recovering from a decline in the previous session as concern eased about slowing demand in China, although signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks limited gains.

Ukraine’s president said the positions of Ukraine and Russia were sounding more realistic, but more time was needed. Russia’s foreign minister said some deals with Ukraine were close to being agreed.

“Fears of a supply disruption have been tempered by tentative signs of progress in ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

“That said, an end to hostilities still seems like a long way off.”

Brent crude rose $2.55, or 2.6%, to $102.46 a barrel by 0923 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added $1.34, or 1.4%, to $97.78 a barrel.

Oil pared more gains after the International Energy Agency in a monthly report cut its oil demand forecast for 2022. . A day earlier, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries held its forecast steady.

Crude settled below $100 on Tuesday, the first time since late February. Trading has been volatile since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, with prices hitting a 14-year high on March 7, but Brent has since fallen nearly $40 a barrel.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates for the first time in three years later on Wednesday and give guidance on future tightening. Investors are expecting the central bank to raise rates by at least 25 basis points.

Oil had also come under pressure this week from concerns of slowing demand in China as it takes stringent measures against the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Still, new domestically transmitted cases in China fell by nearly half on March 15 compared with the previous day, the national health commission said.

Parts of China could be freed from lockdown if Omicron infections stay mild, said Stephen Innes, a managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

Besides the Fed decision, in focus on Wednesday will be the latest round of US inventory data due at 1530 GMT from the Energy Information Administration. Analysts expect a 1.4 million barrel drop in crude stocks.

