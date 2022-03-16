Sindh PA sitting rescheduled

KARACHI: Deputy Speaker, Rehana Leghari on Tuesday put off the Sindh Assembly sitting for March 24, which was scheduled to meet on Mar 16.

A handout says that the provincial legislature will now meet on Thursday, Mar 24 at 2 pm, instead of Wednesday, Mar 16. However, it did not give a reason for the assembly session adjournment to extend the period to another day.

The assembly was previously due to sit on Mar 16 to discuss also the proposed amendments by the house committee on the existing controversial Sindh Local Government Law.

