ANL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.73%)
ASC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.92%)
ASL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
AVN 87.48 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.18%)
BOP 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.98%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.39%)
FFL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FNEL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.45%)
GGGL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.95%)
GGL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.63%)
GTECH 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.88%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
KOSM 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.46%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.49%)
PRL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.62%)
PTC 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.85%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SNGP 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.56%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.03%)
TPL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.82%)
TPLP 22.79 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4.97%)
TREET 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.07%)
TRG 76.91 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (3.58%)
UNITY 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.25%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
YOUW 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,359 Increased By 61.6 (1.43%)
BR30 15,523 Increased By 394.1 (2.61%)
KSE100 43,720 Increased By 352.9 (0.81%)
KSE30 16,922 Increased By 101.6 (0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,313
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,627
47324hr
Sindh
572,297
Punjab
503,939
Balochistan
35,442
Islamabad
134,859
KPK
218,268
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Women’s Day: Meezan Bank holds interactive learning session

Press Release 16 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s first and largest Islamic bank held a learning session titled ‘The Glorious Role of Women in Islam’ for the female staff members of the Bank on International Women’s Day at its Head Office, Karachi.

Alimah Sobia Hasan, Co-founder and Director at Maryam Institute a non-commercial, non-political educational institute for women dedicated to classical Islamic learning and spirituality; conducted the talk on the importance of women seeking knowledge, spotlighting on the roles of great women in Islamic history.

The event was attended by respective staff stationed in Karachi along with a live broadcast over Zoom across the country. Also present at the occasion were the organizing team headed by Khalid Zaman Khan – Group Head Human Resources and Learning & Development, Ahmed Ali Siddiqui – Group Head Shariah Compliance and Ms Mehar Younus – Head Learning & Development from Meezan Bank.

Alimah Sobia Hasan has a B.Sc. Honours in Economics and Social Sciences from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and is a certified Islamic scholar. She has been into Islamic teachings for the last thirteen years across USA, Canada and Pakistan.

The talk was followed by a closing note by Irfan Siddiqui, Founding President and CEO, Meezan Bank, who highlighted the importance of women and re-emphasized upon following the footsteps of female role models of Islam while also emerging as true ambassadors of Islamic banking.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LUMS Meezan Bank International Women’s Day Alimah Sobia Hasan

Comments

1000 characters

Women’s Day: Meezan Bank holds interactive learning session

OPEC flags risk to oil demand outlook

ECC approves Ramazan package for entire population

OMCs’ PDCs up to Mar 31st: ECC approves another Rs11.73bn as suppl grant

July-Feb textile group exports soar 26.08pc to $12.61bn YoY

Minimising build-up of expenditure arrears: Finance Division approves guidelines on commitment control

Exploration of oil, gas: Body formed to fine-tune Model Production Sharing Agreement draft

India missile firing may endanger regional peace, points out army

AGP admits civil service rules are binding on Centre

Lack of loan insurance cover: Gwadar power project hits a snag

PM Imran says PTI will emerge victorious in 2023 elections

Read more stories