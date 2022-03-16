Women’s Day: Meezan Bank holds interactive learning session

KARACHI: Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s first and largest Islamic bank held a learning session titled ‘The Glorious Role of Women in Islam’ for the female staff members of the Bank on International Women’s Day at its Head Office, Karachi.

Alimah Sobia Hasan, Co-founder and Director at Maryam Institute a non-commercial, non-political educational institute for women dedicated to classical Islamic learning and spirituality; conducted the talk on the importance of women seeking knowledge, spotlighting on the roles of great women in Islamic history.

The event was attended by respective staff stationed in Karachi along with a live broadcast over Zoom across the country. Also present at the occasion were the organizing team headed by Khalid Zaman Khan – Group Head Human Resources and Learning & Development, Ahmed Ali Siddiqui – Group Head Shariah Compliance and Ms Mehar Younus – Head Learning & Development from Meezan Bank.

Alimah Sobia Hasan has a B.Sc. Honours in Economics and Social Sciences from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and is a certified Islamic scholar. She has been into Islamic teachings for the last thirteen years across USA, Canada and Pakistan.

The talk was followed by a closing note by Irfan Siddiqui, Founding President and CEO, Meezan Bank, who highlighted the importance of women and re-emphasized upon following the footsteps of female role models of Islam while also emerging as true ambassadors of Islamic banking.

