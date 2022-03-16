Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
16 Mar, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (March 15, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07914 0.07986 0.08675 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.43057 0.30629 0.43057 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 0.88471 0.64286 0.88471 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 1.17500 0.97914 1.17500 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 1.65686 1.38229 1.65686 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
