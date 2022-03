Australia declare on 97-2, set 506-run target for Pakistan

KARACHI: Australia declared their second innings on 97-2 on Tuesday to set a daunting 506-run target for Pakistan to win the second Test in Karachi.

The visitors batted for just 26 minutes on the fourth morning before declaring the innings after Marnus Labuschagne was bowled by paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Australia have 172 overs to grab a 1-0 lead in the three-match series – their first in Pakistan for 24 years.

Australia in box seat after Pakistan wilt in Karachi

Australia made 556-9 in their first innings before dismissing Pakistan for a paltry 148, taking a big 408-run lead.