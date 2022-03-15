ANL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.73%)
ASC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.92%)
ASL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
AVN 87.48 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.18%)
BOP 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.98%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.39%)
FFL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
FNEL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.45%)
GGGL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.95%)
GGL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.63%)
GTECH 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.88%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
KEL 3.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.66%)
KOSM 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.46%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.49%)
PRL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.62%)
PTC 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.85%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SNGP 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.56%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.03%)
TPL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.82%)
TPLP 22.79 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4.97%)
TREET 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.07%)
TRG 76.91 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (3.58%)
UNITY 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
WAVES 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.25%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
YOUW 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,359 Increased By 61.6 (1.43%)
BR30 15,523 Increased By 394.1 (2.61%)
KSE100 43,720 Increased By 352.9 (0.81%)
KSE30 16,922 Increased By 101.6 (0.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,313
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,627
47324hr
Sindh
572,297
Punjab
503,939
Balochistan
35,442
Islamabad
134,859
KPK
218,268
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Babar hundred stalls Australia's victory march in Karachi

Reuters Updated 15 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Babar Azam's glorious unbeaten 102 kept Pakistan alive but Australia remained on course for victory in the second Test in Karachi on Tuesday.

Set a record victory target of 506, Pakistan lost two quick wickets but Babar would not go down without a fight.

The right-hander combined with opener Abdullah Shafique in a 171-run unbroken partnership for the third wicket in a spectacular rearguard spread over nearly 60 overs.

Pakistan finished day four on 192-2, still 314 behind their target and needing something extraordinary on Wednesday to deny Australia a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series.

Babar's sixth Test century contained 12 fours.

Abdullah was batting on 71, which included four fours and a six.

Earlier, Australia batted for 25 minutes on Tuesday before declaring their second innings on 97-2, challenging Pakistan to pull off the greatest fourth innings chase in Test cricket history.

Marnus Labuschagne fell for 44, while his Islamabad-born team mate Usman Khawaja followed his first innings 160 with an unbeaten 44.

Cummins strikes

After four maiden overs of pace bowling against Pakistan, Australia captain Pat Cummins unleashed spin from both ends and was rewarded almost immediately.

Nathan Lyon caught opener Imam-ul-Haq (one) plumb in front of the wicket for one in his first over.

Australia in box seat after Pakistan wilt in Karachi

Cummins introduced Cameron Green after lunch and the all-rounder responded by ending Azhar Ali's 54-ball stay with his second delivery.

Azhar (six) ducked under a short delivery that never rose and was given lbw even though replays suggested the ball had brushed his glove before hitting him.

Azhar had a long chat with Abdullah before he accepted the decision, perhaps wary of burning a second review after Imam had wasted one.

Pakistan had to wait until the 26th over for their first boundary of the innings, when Babar drove Mitchell Swepson past point.

Steve Smith dropped Abdullah, then on 20, in the slip and it proved a costly mistake as the opener closed in on his second hundred of the series.

Babar swept Swepson for two to bring up his first Test century in more than two years which earned him a standing ovation from his team mates.

Pakistan australia Babar Azam Azhar Ali Pat Cummins Marnus Labuschagne Abdullah Shafique Shaheen Shah Afridi Shafique

Comments

1000 characters

Babar hundred stalls Australia's victory march in Karachi

PM Imran says PTI will emerge victorious in 2023 elections

We don't have a comment beyond what India has said: US State Dept

KSE-100 up 350 points as plunge in oil prices revives sentiments

Shujaat urges govt, opposition to call off rallies in country's 'greater interest'

PTV attack case: ATC acquits President Alvi, others

Karachi-based Bazaar secures $70mn in Series B round

Israel troops kill two Palestinians in West Bank clashes

PCB set to rename Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium

PTI doesn't believe in politics of extremism, confrontation: Fawad

Read more stories